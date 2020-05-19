Cowtown Marathon Offers Athletes Virtual Runs and Online Distance Training Programs – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Cowtown Marathon ran smoothly on March 1, now the race has devised a plan to help keep runners on track and advance towards their personal goals during the social distancing and COVID-19 pandemic.

Cowtown Trailblazers has designed virtual races and training programs for individual athletes to complete on their own.

There have been virtual scavenger hunts and interactive log racing plogging to help runners continue their health.

Registration opens today for Explosion of the Past Virtual Run. Anyone can run any half, full or ultra distance for any year from 2009 to 2020. Runners have until October 18, 2020 to complete their virtual race and win the missing medal from a previous series.

If runners need help training for Blast from the Past or any other event, The Cowtown will kick off a virtual training program on June 1. The 20-week program is specifically designed for medium, full or ultra-distance athletes and includes weekly details. schedules, training emails, a private Facebook group, Facebook Live speakers on nutrition, injury prevention, and more.

The Cowtown Marathon is the largest multi-event road race in North Texas. The 43rd annual Cowtown is scheduled for February 26 through Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.

Learn more about virtual events on the Cowtown Marathon website.