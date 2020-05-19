Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered LeBron James a contract to play in the NFL.

LeBron James was a statewide receiver as a sophomore and junior in high school, and many believed he had the talent to be an NFL professional if he wanted.

"I think LeBron could go in and do better than Antonio Gates," Randy Moss said of James in 2009.

Well, that almost came true in 2011, James revealed in a podcast about Uninterrupted with Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter. He was responding to recent comments made by Doc Rivers, who said James "may have been the best soccer player."

James said that he and coach Mike Mancias began preparing his body for soccer in 2011 due to the NBA blockade.

"The thoughts came to my mind," said James. "I had no idea how long the blockade would last. And me and my coach, Mike Mancias, we really started training to be footballers in October and November. We started to record our times in the 1940s. We started adding a little more to our bench presses and things of that nature. We started adding more sleds to our schedule with our workouts. "

James said Mancias would tease him about working out in Texas to play in Dallas because they are both Cowboys fans. And the team's owner, Jerry Jones, seemed to agree with that idea.

"I know he got a contract from Jerry Jones," said Carter, "which he framed and put in his office."

Unfortunately, the podcast moves on to the next topic without really diving into the contract. What position would you have played? James played as a catcher in high school, but his body is built more like a tight end. And in 2011, the Cowboys already had a pair of big tight ends on Jason Witten and Martellus Bennett.

The NBA lockout finally ended in December, leading to a shorter season that James would dominate. He then won the MVP that season, as well as the NBA Finals (and the Finals MVP). But if the NBA lockout was going to last longer, we may have seen James try to become an NFL player. Just add this to a "what if,quot; list. stories in sports.