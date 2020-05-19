Covid testing will be available to all Detroit residents starting this week – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Mayor Mike Duggan says the Covid-19 tests will be open to all Detroit residents beginning Wednesday.

All you will need is an I.D. showing that you live in the city.

Over the weekend, Detroit reported zero Covid-19 deaths, but new data is counting deaths that were previously unaccounted for.

The mayor says there is now no doubt that Detroit is in phase four of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's six-phase reopening plan.

Duggan is encouraging companies to come up with a reopening plan.

