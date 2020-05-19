As Texas begins to reopen, three North Texas health systems are working together with legislators to expand access to COVID-19 testing and education in South Dallas County.

Starting May 18, Baylor Scott & White Health, Methodist Health System and Parkland Hospital are bringing sample collection sites and increasing resources to better serve the needs of the community.

"Methodist has been committed to serving the southern Dallas sector for over 92 years, with two hospitals in the region," said Jim Scoggin, CEO of Methodist Health System. "We are happy for the opportunity to collaborate with two other quality systems to offer more tests for patients who need them." Methodist has already offered testing at several locations in southern Dallas County and will offer a new dedicated testing site across the street from the Charlton Methodist Medical Center on Wheatland Road.

Parkland offers four community-oriented primary care health centers.

"Parkland has been at the forefront of the Dallas County fight against COVID-19 since the onset of the health crisis, managing three major testing sites in North Texas and making continuous visits to nursing homes and shelters for homeless to assess communities at risk, "said Fred Cerise, MD, MPH, President and CEO, Parkland Health & Hospital System. "We added testing capacity at seven of our community-oriented primary care health centers, including four located in South Dallas to provide more convenient access for patients in their own neighborhoods."

Baylor Scott & White is adding a new sample collection site to its Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center, which was established in 2010 as a public-private partnership between Baylor Scott & White Health and the City of Dallas at Juanita J Craft Recreation Center.

"This is an important extension of our service to the community," said Jim Hinton, CEO, Baylor Scott & White Health. "We continue to work to make the detection and testing of COVID-19 as convenient as possible for Texans." Initially tasked with addressing diabetes, the Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center now focuses on chronic conditions for uninsured and underinsured populations. By addressing the social determinants of health, you have removed or reduced a number of barriers to improve health outcomes for the uninsured and underinsured.

Baylor Scott & White recently launched a COVID-19 home monitoring digital care trip, enabled through the MyBSWHealth app or website, which will also be offered to those diagnosed with COVID-19 so they can be supported by care teams by Baylor Scott & White while quarantined Community Health Workers at Baylor Scott & White Health & Wellness Center will continue to help with navigation education and care resources.

Here's a breakdown of the test times and locations:

The new Methodist clinic near Methodist Charlton is open from 9 a.m. at 1 p.m. Monday to Friday and it is only by appointment. To be evaluated for an appointment, call 214-933-8811.

Parkland's community clinics are located at Hatcher Station Health Center, 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas 75210; Haro-Saldivar Health Center, 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas 75211; Bluitt-Flowers Health Center, 303 E. Overton Road, 75216; and Southeast Dallas Health Center, 9202 Elam Road, Dallas 75217. They are open from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet medically necessary criteria with a Parkland physician's order.

Parkland patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at 214-590-8060 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. Non-Parkland patient tests are available at 9191 S. Polk Street (Ellis Davis Field House) and 2500 Victory Plaza (American Airlines Center) daily from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. or until the maximum number of tests is reached.

Additionally, Parkland offers Parkland patient test drives at 4811 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas Parking 75235.

For the Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center at Juanita J. Craft Recreation Center, those with questions or concerns about their risk of COVID-19 infection can call (972) 817-6259. Patients can be referred to the center for sample collection after consulting with a representative over the phone. The Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center is located at 4500 Spring Ave, Dallas, TX 75210.

Health systems will re-evaluate the need for sites in 60 days.

