COVID-19 closure will delay 60% of international drama, data show – Up News Info

The scale of the COVID-19 commissioning hangover has been revealed in a new report.

According to an Ampere Analysis report, up to 60% of scripted titles worldwide to air later this year will be delayed, and up to 10% of planned dramas and comedies will be removed entirely.

The company has forecast that the underlying effects of the shutdown will feel good in 2021, but unscheduled scheduling will recover by year-end.

In the second half of 2020, Ampere expects broadcasters to publish 5-10% fewer new scripted titles monthly than previously planned. More than half of the scripted titles that would normally have been released in the second half of 2020 are at risk of delay.

An additional 5% -10% of scripted titles we expect to have released during the fall months are likely to be entirely lost due to the current production shutdown.

Compared to 2019, so far only 51% of the scripted projects ordered during March-May 2019 have been aired. With 40% scripted content commissioning in the equivalent period of 2020, Ampere it predicts that the decrease in the number of commissions will affect content delivery until well into 2021. The proportion of scripted posts unaffected by the shutdown only rises above 40% in March 2021.

Fred Black, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis, said: “There is a certainty among the current uncertainty: that the COVID-19 pandemic will change the TV production industry well beyond the end of the blockade. Initially, we expect the delays to cause gaps in the scripted TV launch schedules, which broadcasters and streaming players will have to fill with other content. However, as overdue productions begin to fill the content gaps in the subsequent months, these gaps will begin to close. But this has more ramifications. The indirect effect of delayed releases is a likely decrease in the number of new commissions for some time after the close is complete, as commissioners seek to fill schedules with delayed projects in which they have already invested before sign new ones ”.

On the other hand, the report highlights that the entertainment and reality commissions during the second and third quarters of 2020 will be delayed, but that the percentage of unaffected titles increases to 71% in October.

While there are a number of great summer shows that are affected, such as the ABC delay High school and ITV's decision to cancel the British version of Love islandThe number of unwritten commissions worldwide has actually increased compared to the same period last year. However, this is largely due to a smaller series of COVID-proof shows, including a series of remotely produced series. If these series are removed, unwritten commissions have fallen 27% since early March.

Black added: “Commissioners are currently creating a host of additional unscripted projects that can be used to fill gaps in timelines that leave titles behind or scripted commissions lost. This number of additional commissions will begin to decline as the close ends, with the audience's appetite for specific COVID-19 content already showing signs of falling. "