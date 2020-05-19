Courteney Cox surprises fan after canceling cancellation of Friends Bar Mitzvah

Just remember, "I'll be there for you."

Courteney Cox proved this to be true once again by giving one friends Superfan's latest surprise in Monday's home edition of The Late Late Show.

The 13 year old fanatic. Naftali from Borehamwood, England, was recently scheduled to have his bar mitzvah. The teenager hoped to celebrate the most important milestone with a friendsThemed party, complete with tables named after the characters, a Joey and Chandler-inspired foosball table, and a red sofa for taking photos. Even her invitations featured celebrities friends source.

Unfortunately, Naftali had to cancel the party due to social distancing and the global coronavirus pandemic. Then he had a virtual bar mitzvah with his family members and the rabbi. In fact, the rabbi, Rabbi Alex ChapperHe claimed it was the "first online bar mitzvah,quot;. He even made reference to the sitcom during the ceremony.

The images of the virtual bar mitzva quickly went viral.

"I had no idea," Naftali said when asked if he expected millions of people to guard his bar mitzvah. "I thought it was going to be small, my family and a few friends, but it turned out to be so big."