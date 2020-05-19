Courteney Cox crashes in the Mitzvah virtual bar with the theme of & # 39; friends & # 39;

WENN

The cartoonist Monica Gellar surprises a 13-year-old super fan who celebrates Bar Mitzvah with an online party with the theme & # 39; Friends & # 39; after scrapping your original plan.

Courteney Cox gave a 13 year old boy "friends"Super fan Neftali the surprise of his life when he crashed his interview in"The Late Late Show with James Corden"Monday, May 18, 2020.

The teenager from Borehamwood, England opted to have a virtual Bar Mitzvah, as the original plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Explaining the planned event, he said, "I am a huge fan of the Friends television show, so my invitation has a great Friends theme." He said in a video of the event, about his invitations inspired by the iconic Central Perk logo.

"I have noticed," he said, reading a speech during his Bar Mitzvah. "The lyrics for the Friends song starts with the words' So no one told you that life was going to be like this', but the chorus of that song has the most encouraging line, 'I'll be there for you and you're there for me too. "

Neftali also planned to present tables with names of all the characters, a red sofa to take photos, and a copy of Joey and Chandler's foosball table.

After hearing about the teen's love for the show, which ended in 2004, three years before he was born, James invited him to his late-night US talk show and was thrilled when Courteney, 55, appeared and played Monica Gellar on the show. during the virtual interview.

"Oh my gosh, hello!" Neftali said when Courteney appeared on the screen, during his conversation with the presenter of the program.

On his dedication to the show, he said, "I've seen it seven times," as Courteney exclaimed, "Seven times? The entire series seven times? … That's amazing!"

She also gave him a foosball table because she was very "moved" by his story and uttered her famous phrase from Monica, "I know!" before they signed.