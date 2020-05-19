Coronavirus (MN): State buys $ 5.5 million at St. Paul facility to temporarily store human remains – Up News Info

– The state of Minnesota purchased a St. Paul facility that will temporarily store the human remains of those who died during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Assessor's Office released the purchase agreement for the property, located at 1415 L’Orient Avenue in St. Paul. According to the document, the state closed the property on Monday for a price of $ 5,475,000.

Earlier this month, the state authorized $ 6.9 million to the Minnesota Department of Administration for the storage facility.

According to recent models, health officials say the pandemic could add up to 1,000 deaths per week during the peak, with half of all projected deaths occurring within a four to five week period.

"COVID-19 is driving an increase in the number and death rate in Minnesota … Funeral homes, medical examiner's offices and hospitals are unable to meet the coming demand," state officials said in a recent report by COVID-19 expenses.

State officials say the facility can handle an increase in demand for "timely, dignified and temporary storage of human remains."

Of the remaining funds, $ 1 million will go to projected building operating costs and $ 425,000 to building improvements.

State health officials anticipate that the funds are 75% reimbursable through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).