Coronavirus in Minnesota: 17 most reported deaths, as the total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 17,000 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It's been 10 weeks since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Minnesota, and on Tuesday the state added 665 more infections to its account, as well as 17 more deaths.

Data updated by the Minnesota Department of Health shows that the state's death toll now stands at 748, with 13 of the new deaths being residents of long-term care facilities.

So far, more than 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have been residents of nursing homes and care facilities. While most people who contract the disease show mild symptoms, respiratory disease has been fatal for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Currently 545 people are in Minnesota hospitals fighting COVID-19. Of these, 229 are in intensive care. According to officials, Minnesota has 248 ICU beds open, and another 700 can be prepared one day in advance.

Since the outbreak began on March 17, 2020, people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Minnesota. More than half, 11,540, have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

Still, due to a lack of early testing, it's hard to know the true impact of COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials have consistently warned that many more people are likely to have contracted the virus than laboratory-confirmed tests can show.

Still, testing continues to increase in Minnesota. In the last 24 hours, 5,229 tests were processed. The state's goal is to eventually be able to process 20,000 tests a day, enough so that any resident showing symptoms can be cleaned.

Earlier this week, Minnesota's stay-at-home order expired and was replaced by Governor Tim Walz's Stay Safe Minnesota order, which allows retailers to reopen below 50 percent of capacity. Residents can also gather in groups of 10 or less. However, social distancing is still encouraged.

Under the new order, bars, gyms, and lounges may open next month, as long as they meet the restrictions and maintain cleanliness protocols.

