Coronavirus delays extradition of Harvey Weinstein

WENN

The disgraced film producer is slated to move from New York to Los Angeles, but the extradition process is delayed due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Harvey WeinsteinExtradition to Los Angeles has been suspended.

The disgraced movie tycoon will face five counts of sexual assault and rape, but lawmakers have chosen to halt the process due to the coronavirus crisis.

%MINIFYHTML098def46f5680a0cc69313ce053cc36915%%MINIFYHTML098def46f5680a0cc69313ce053cc36916%

As a result, Weinstein will remain behind bars at the Wende Maximum Security Correctional Center near Buffalo, New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for committing a criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree.

The heads of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's offices announced in March 2020 that they had begun the extradition process. "It is fair to say that the virus has delayed the processing of extradition documents," says Los Angeles District Attorney's spokesman Greg Risling.

Ironically, Weinstein recovered from the virus after he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last month, April 2020.