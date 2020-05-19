Coronavirus delays extradition of Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The extradition of former film magnate Harvey Weinstein, back to Los Angeles, to face sexual assault charges against several women in local hotels has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to CBS2 on Tuesday that the coronavirus has delayed the processing of the paperwork on extradition and it is unclear when it will be returned.

Weinstein, 68, is currently being held at the Wende Maximum Security Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York.

In February, a New York City jury convicted Weinstein of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing a sexual act against Miriam "Mimi,quot; Haley in 2006. He was sentenced in March to 23 years in prison for those crimes.

Meanwhile, in early January, the Los Angeles County prosecutor accused Weinstein of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another in separate hotel incidents over a two-day period in February 2013.

Then, in April, the Los Angeles County District Attorney accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010.

More than 75 women have publicly come forward to accuse Weinstein of misconduct after media reports as of October 2017 about his treatment of the women he worked with. Several actresses, including Uma Thurman, "Sopranos,quot; star Annabella Sciorra and Rose McGowan, have accused Weinstein of rape.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Weinstein when the allegations came up. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, also canceled its membership, as did the Producers Guild of America.

Weinstein won an Oscar in 1999 as producer of the winner of the best film "Shakespeare in Love,quot;. His companies have also been distributors of Oscar winners "The Artist," "Chicago," "The King’s Speech," and "The English Patient."