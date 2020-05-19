Contra Costa retail companies begin sidewalk sales as COVID-19 Phase 2 reopens – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – With the dawn of a new day, Contra Costa County retailers had the opportunity Tuesday to begin sidewalk sales or other outdoor pickups as long as they comply with certain safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions on all retail sales were implemented in mid-March and partially lifted at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"While this is not a return to normalcy, it is a step in that direction," Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer, said in a statement. "We will continue to closely monitor the effects of allowing sidewalk retail to spread COVID-19 in the community."

Last week, county health officials allowed the reopening of construction and some outdoor businesses such as daycares. This week's addition came as new coronavirus cases have stabilized.

Under the expanded order, companies that manufacture retail products and provide warehousing or logistical support to retail stores may also operate. However, they must limit the number of staff in closed areas so that staff can meet social distancing requirements.

The changes mark a change from allowing people to shop only at essential businesses like supermarkets and pharmacies.

Farnitano said the decision to expand the reopening of Phase 2 has come after encouraging progress has been made in the two weeks.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been stable or decreasing, even with increasing evidence.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is stable and we have adequate hospital capacity. As of May 17, there were 19 patients with positive COVID in Contra Costa hospitals, up from a peak of 44 in mid-April.

Every day more tests of COVID-19 are carried out in our region

Hospitals report improved supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), although shortage continues in other healthcare settings

There is increased capacity for case investigation and contact tracking.

Farnitano said residents were still required by health order to stay home as much as possible, wear face covers when they leave home, and practice social distancing.