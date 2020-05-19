Colorado's job recovery will be full of attacks and will begin in the coming months

The Maven hotel at Dairy Block in Denver on Friday informed the state that it had recovered 84 previously suspended employees in late April with the help of a loan received under the Paycheck Protection Program.

He also said he would temporarily lay off at least 52 workers on June 16, even with that assistance, which is designed to cover payroll expenses of about two months.

Similarly, the Embassy Suites Boulder, a sister property of Maven, said it had reinstated 95 previously suspended workers, but would fire at least 61 workers on June 13.

"All affected employees have been notified of their layoff dates and some layoffs will be temporary and others will be permanent," wrote Jill Strauss, regional director of human resources at Sage Hospitality Group, in a letter from the Training and Adjustment Notification Act. of Workers submitted to the Colorado Department of Labor.

The letters highlight the coming and going that can be expected in the coming weeks and months in a job market that had lost the value of a decade of job earnings in just two months.

Some employers will recall part of their workers, while permanently cutting ties with others. The worst affected areas, such as retail and hospitality, may be re-staffed, while other sectors, such as government and business services, may experience accelerated layoffs. And a host of undetermined jobs will simply disappear, changing what was a tight labor market in favor of employers and putting downward pressure on wages.

"Without a change in policy, the history of June and July will not be an abrupt recovery, but companies have been left staked out," Ernie Tedeschi, policy economist and head of fiscal analysis at Evercore ISI, predicted during a webinar. organized on Monday by the National Association for Business Economics.

PPP loans are designed to cover just two to three months of payroll, which means borrowers could soon fire rehired workers if the income isn't there to support them this summer. And that is important when it comes to hospitality, tourism and retail companies.

About 84% of the more than 900 hoteliers surveyed by the American Hotel & Lodging Association last week said they had let workers go due to reduced bookings, and only a third have managed to hire some of those workers.

About two-thirds of hotels operate with less than half the staff they had before the crisis, and when asked when staff could return to pre-crisis levels, almost four in 10 respondents don't see that. happen until 2021 or later. .

Similarly, retailers are under extreme stress. Store closings and bankruptcies that could have taken place in the next five years are likely to compress in a five-month window, throwing retail workers onto the streets in large numbers with few replacement jobs available, said Julia Pollak, economist of ZipRecruiter. during the webinar

ZipRecruiter has seen job vacancies drop on its site by almost half since mid-February, Pollack said. And while much attention has been paid to the 36.5 million workers who have applied for unemployment benefits in the past two months, Pollack said a survey found that only 27% of American workers have not faced loss of employment, loss of payment or reduction of hours.

"Almost no industry has been able to add jobs during the crisis," he said.

But there are some exceptions. Software developers, nursing firms and distribution and warehousing companies are actively seeking help as more states begin to reopen. And one company stands out, Amazon, with 197,000 job offers in recent weeks. It only represents 6% of the recent work publications made in the USA. USA

"Amazon is going through a wave of massive, massive, massive hiring," Pollack said. Walmart, UberEats and Starbucks are hires from other national brands.

Tedeschi said his concern is that state and local governments, who have had a big hole cut in their budgets due to reduced tax revenues, will lead a new wave of layoffs this summer if they are not thrown a rope. rescue.

Normally, public sector layoffs come to the end of a recession, months later, which helps to prolong it. But they are already starting to appear.

"The mass layoffs will come unless they receive assistance," Pollack agreed.

The Paycheck Protection Program, riddled with questionable loans, may or may not be renewed. An extension of the enhanced federal unemployment benefits of $ 600 per week is also not a dump. It has proven to be of great help to many, paying many workers more than they earned in regular payments.

Those additional federal unemployment benefits will expire in late July, and some critics argue that they reduce the incentive to work and should not be renewed. Tedeschi said not extending them in any way could delay recovery.

"I am more concerned with the opposite risk, that we will withdraw these benefits prematurely," Tedeschi said. "Workers in states that are in bad shape should continue to receive additional benefits."