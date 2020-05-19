Colorado group seeking to ban late-term abortions sues by governor's order

Matilda Coleman
An organizer of a voting initiative to make 22-week abortions illegal in Colorado sued for the governor's executive order on collecting signatures for the voting measures, making it the second legal challenge since the governor changed the way the process works.

Giuliana Day of the Expiration Date Group Too Late filed the complaint in the United States District Court on Monday night against Governor Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The lawsuit alleges that Polis' executive order to suspend certain statutes discriminates against Day because it excludes Initiative 120.

The governor's order signed on Friday allows campaigns to collect the required 124,632 signatures by mail and email and suspends the requirement that applications have to be submitted within six months of submission, except for those already in its 15-day cure period. The only initiative in that period, where the group is working to collect nearly 10,000 more valid signatures because they fell short, is the ban on abortion. The secretary of state's office is tasked with creating temporary rules to take effect for the other initiatives in the coming weeks.

"We just want to be treated fairly and we don't want our point of view to be discriminated against just because they don't support our measure," said attorney Suzanne Staiert, a former Republican undersecretary of state and candidate for the state Senate.

