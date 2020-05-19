Health officials are reporting 19 new cases of coronavirus in Collin County.

Here's a breakdown of other case numbers there:

· There are 303 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total of least recovered and deceased cases).

· There have been 1,047 confirmed total positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

· 713 people have successfully recovered; 13 are hospitalized; 290 remain in the privacy of the home.

· There have been 31 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

· There have been 13,491 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

· There are 1,776 people under supervision (PUM) in Collin County.

COVID-19 testing is available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.

Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)

Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more

First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.

