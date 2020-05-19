College students launch website to help shoppers find high-demand items – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As people continue to store and clean local store shelves, it can still be difficult to find certain items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

While other students spent their spring break relaxing, four University of Texas computer science students spent their holidays making people's lives easier.

The students came up with a solution they called Instok.org.

"People would go to 5 or 6 different stores to find a single specialty product," said Instok.org co-creator Rithwik Pattikonda.

"We thought we could make the whole experience better by bringing all of this inventory information from different websites together in one place," said Pattikonda.

To use the service, shoppers simply enter the item they're looking for and the zip code they don't have, and Instok will tell the shopper where to find it.

The site obtains inventory data directly from the store's websites.

The team found that the most frequently searched items were toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer, "but we've also seen some things we didn't expect," said co-creator Sriram Hariharan.

Some of those unexpected items include baking flour and electronic gaming devices.

"It is interesting to see how the public's interests in quarantine have changed," Hariharan said.

The students said they received poignant emails, including one from a man who was unable to find distilled water for his CPAP machine.

"He said he waited in a long line in the morning at Walmart in the morning to see if he could get it, but couldn't find it after waiting 30 minutes in that row," said Pattikonda.

The man was able to order online after searching Instok.

"I think it feels amazing, just to have this amount of impact," said Pattikonda.

In just over a month since its launch, the site has reached more than 750,000 users.

Students are working to further improve the website by adding a price comparison feature and a way to receive notifications when items become available again.