Cole Sprouse said a reboot of "Suite Life,quot; could "demolish the show's golden memory,quot;

Since Fuller House to Gossip Girl, reboots, retaliation and revivals are happening from left to right with some of pop culture's most beloved shows.
Fans of a series hope he will return Zach and Cody's Life SuiteBut Cole Sprouse is not sure if it is a good idea.
In the Monday episode of Tonight's show starring Jimmy FallonCole explained why he thinks a restart of the program "shouldn't be done."
"There is always the,quot; Oh, when are you going back? "But I don't think it should be done."
"I think it's really incendiary, there's a huge potential to, in a way, demolish that perfect little golden memory of a show if you go back and relive it."
"I'm not the biggest fan of the sequel and spin-off. I also think that, if time goes by, everyone who returns to a show like that isn't really in the same headspace."
Despite his hesitation to bring the show back, Cole understands the fascination with "glorifying the things we grew up with."
He then cited streaming services like Disney + as the source of fans' desire for a rebirth. And while not entirely interested in returning to the Tipton Hotel, Cole said that if the opportunity arose, he would not be completely against it.
"I don't know how it would feel. I think it would be fun to find a way to do it that is very respectful and captures the feeling that people really want that, but I don't know. I think it could be quite incendiary."
