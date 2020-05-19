Clinic bombed as Afghan forces repel Taliban attack in Kunduz

The conflict is back in full indentation after a brief period of hope that An agreement between the United States and the Taliban in February would open the way for negotiations between the two Afghan sides. But the Taliban have ignored what US officials describe as an understanding that they would reduce violence by as much as 80 percent in the prelude to negotiations on a future power-sharing agreement. Fighting was reported in 20 of the country's 34 provinces in the past 24 hours, a senior Afghan official said.