Clinic bombed as Afghan forces repel Taliban attack in Kunduz

KABUL, Afghanistan: On a day of escalating violence in Afghanistan, the country's security forces bombarded a clinic in the northern province of Kunduz on Tuesday in efforts to thwart another Taliban-coordinated operation in the provincial capital that militants They have invaded twice and continue to besiege.
The conflict is back in full indentation after a brief period of hope that An agreement between the United States and the Taliban in February would open the way for negotiations between the two Afghan sides. But the Taliban have ignored what US officials describe as an understanding that they would reduce violence by as much as 80 percent in the prelude to negotiations on a future power-sharing agreement. Fighting was reported in 20 of the country's 34 provinces in the past 24 hours, a senior Afghan official said.
After a series of bloody attacks in recent weeks, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani ordered last week that his forces, which had remained in "active defense,quot;, go back on the offensive.
The change in stance has given the Taliban an excuse to remove any pretense of restraint and new attacks, especially in cities that they had largely avoided in recent months. Since the deal limits how much support the United States can offer the Afghan government in offensive operations against militants, security forces are limited in what they can do.
Insurgents attacked the seat belt around the city of Kunduz from various directions overnight, storming at least 17 outposts and Afghan force bases, said Lt. Col. Mashooq Kohistani, commander of an Afghan army battalion in Kunduz. . Colonel Kohistani said that all attacks had been repulsed, except for the fighting that continued in a suburb of the city. At least six Afghan soldiers have died, he said.
Ihsanullah Fazli, provincial director of health in Kunduz, said the clinic in the Chardara district had been bombed and that several parts, including its ambulances, had been destroyed.
"We have some wounded among our staff and patients, but we have no deaths," Fazli said.
Abdul Wali, a clinic nurse who suffered arm and leg injuries, said about 50 people were in the clinic at the time of the attack.
"The Taliban brought their fighters for treatment, but there were also civilians there," Wali said. “The doors, the guard rooms, were knocked down. Our emergency section is destroyed.
Mr. Wali and other wounded were taken to the main regional hospital in Kunduz, a city that It has been overwhelmed by the spread of the coronavirus. Dozens of hospital staff have been quarantined.
Dr. Naim Mangal, head of the regional hospital, said three dead and 48 wounded had been admitted after the day's fighting.
Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry, denied that a clinic had been attacked. Mr. Aman said that the Taliban's assault on the city had been defeated and that 40 insurgent fighters had been killed.
But internal security communications in Kunduz, seen by The New York Times, showed that the Afghan Air Force's A-29 attack aircraft had struck what the messages described as "a center for the treatment of the Taliban wounded in the Chardara district ".
Although the area is highly disputed by the Taliban, the clinic is run by the Afghan government through an agreement in many volatile parts of the country in which a non-governmental organization is subcontracted to provide basic services.
Dr. Majeed Mohsen, an official at Just for Afghan Capacity and Knowledge, the NGO that runs the clinic in Chardara, said the center was established 10 years ago. It had eight staff members who provided basic health services, including the treatment of war-wounded, maternity and immunization services, and the care of malnourished children. He added that the clinic cared for up to 80 patients per day.
With the violence escalating, senior US officials were in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Taliban representatives and pressure them to abide by the deal and negotiate with the Afghan government. Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States' envoy for Afghan peace, was accompanied on the trip by the top US commander in Afghanistan, General Austin S. Miller, authorities said.
"In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to discuss the implementation of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban and will push for the necessary steps to be taken to start negotiations within Afghanistan, including a significant reduction in violence," said the United States Department of State.
Fahim Abed contributed reporting.