Christina Milian talks about raising a newborn with Matt Pokora

Both can change in a short period of time.
When Christina Milian she welcomed her baby with Matt Pokora In January, wearing a mask was not a thing and staying home was certainly not an order.
But once the Coronavirus The pandemic hit the United States this spring, everything changed for families across the country.
As part of the M series! In the Moment of E !, Christina spoke about raising a newborn during these changing times. While there have been some challenges, the singer and actress has found the silver lining.
"It has been an absolute blessing. I couldn't have asked for a better time for this to be honest with you. I think it would be more challenging if I went straight back to work because there would have been a feeling of guilt that would really overcome me if I couldn't have that time with me. Baby, so this couldn't have come at a better time, "Christina shared with E! Exclusive news. "A week after I had the baby, I got calls about auditions … and I have that busy mindset and I don't want to get exhausted doing too much."
She continued, "One of the best and most rewarding things that happens is being a mother and I don't want to take that for granted."
She has also allowed her boyfriend to be incredibly practical with his growing family. Rather than tour the world and perform for sold-out crowds, Matt can focus on being the best dad.
"I am thankful for the family bonding time. That is probably the greatest blessing that has ever happened. I am thankful for Matt. As a new parent, he would have been working and on tour. This means a lot to us," she shared. "He is our first child together and I am raising my son for the first time with his father from the beginning and he is really special to me. This is what life is all about and I don't care about rest."
In addition to her baby, Christina has also been able to get even closer to her daughter Violet.
Christina has been her "school assistant,quot; while studying from home. Violet also loves swimming with Matt when the school bell rings.
While some celebrities in the public eye may want to immediately focus on losing their baby's weight, Christina is the first to admit that "it fluctuates and I don't care."
"I just balance it with a workout here and there. Like a lot of vegetables. I do the same with my daughter. She doesn't physically move the same way she did when she was at school, so we have to plan things and do walks and workouts and TikTok videos, "he shared. "We find those moments to keep fit and healthy."
And despite a busy family life, Christina is also working on new projects including a new Facebook Watch series about her family and a new collaboration with Your Babiie that includes strollers, diaper bags, and more.
"What I really wanted to give my clients was something easy, very affordable, and then I thought about all the little details, all the pockets, all the little things that mom needs," shared Christina. "AM: PM is a tribute to my first bachelor, but now my lifestyle is being a mother and being a mother 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I think that is true for all parents."
And while the pandemic continues to leave parents wondering when things will return to normal, Christina has some advice for moms and dads who are simply doing their best.
"I want to tell mothers to be strong," she shared. "I know we don't have many times for ourselves, but I want to send my mother a lot of love. I think my mother's best advice was to make sure she tried to have time for me."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
