Christina Milian talks about raising a newborn with Matt Pokora

Both can change in a short period of time.

When Christina Milian she welcomed her baby with Matt Pokora In January, wearing a mask was not a thing and staying home was certainly not an order.

But once the Coronavirus The pandemic hit the United States this spring, everything changed for families across the country.

As part of the M series! In the Moment of E !, Christina spoke about raising a newborn during these changing times. While there have been some challenges, the singer and actress has found the silver lining.

"It has been an absolute blessing. I couldn't have asked for a better time for this to be honest with you. I think it would be more challenging if I went straight back to work because there would have been a feeling of guilt that would really overcome me if I couldn't have that time with me. Baby, so this couldn't have come at a better time, "Christina shared with E! Exclusive news. "A week after I had the baby, I got calls about auditions … and I have that busy mindset and I don't want to get exhausted doing too much."