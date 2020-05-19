Chrissy Teigen tells her wealthy friends to stop asking for PR boxes

It seems like everyone wants a PR package from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

For those unfamiliar with PR packages, it's a practice for brands to send boxes of new products to influencers, such as celebrities or social media personalities, as a way to spread the word about their new products and that stars potentially showcase new products on their online channels, generating publicity for the brand as a result.

As well as Chrissy Teigen Revealed on his social media, his wealthy friends also want some merchandising. While familiar figures like Ali Wong and Shay mitchellWith his Cravings packages documented on his Instagram stories, Teigen took his to issue a PSA.

"Please don't ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite, but my love for you is. I also see some of you asking and you are literally wealthy," he wrote.