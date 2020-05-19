Chrissy Teigen tells her wealthy friends to stop asking for PR boxes

It seems like everyone wants a PR package from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.
For those unfamiliar with PR packages, it's a practice for brands to send boxes of new products to influencers, such as celebrities or social media personalities, as a way to spread the word about their new products and that stars potentially showcase new products on their online channels, generating publicity for the brand as a result.
As well as Chrissy Teigen Revealed on his social media, his wealthy friends also want some merchandising. While familiar figures like Ali Wong and Shay mitchellWith his Cravings packages documented on his Instagram stories, Teigen took his to issue a PSA.
"Please don't ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite, but my love for you is. I also see some of you asking and you are literally wealthy," he wrote.
Teigen explained the situation in some Instagram Story videos, telling viewers that he used to receive PR packages all the time and that he would donate or give them away without thinking twice. Now she is on the other side of the process. "Good grief, it's a lot of work," he said. Teigen noted that she has received a lot of help with them and described making the packages "very cured,quot; as a "labor of love,quot;.
"I will never, never throw or not thank someone profusely for sending one," he said.
Charley Gallay for Getty Images
And while he assured fans that he will start making "a ton,quot; of gifts, Teigen also made it clear to his famous friends that he doesn't have an infinite supply of public relations boxes.
"(That note was) honestly just for my friends who literally write, saying, 'Uh, mine hasn't gotten here yet.' That's because I didn't send it to you," he joked. "Just kidding … something like that."
Teigen noted that all the boxes have not yet been turned off and that, amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is someone driving through Los Angeles delivering them one at a time.
"What do you want from me? We are small. We are small," he said. "I know it seems that everything is easy, but I promise … you will be fine."
As a final comment, he referenced his recent drama with Alison Roman And he said to the fans, "Maybe that comes from someone saying it to your head that we are just a farm of endless money content and that we grew up so fast, but I promise we didn't, as great as it sounds."
