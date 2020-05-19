CHP is looking for a driver who may have caused the Fatal Highway 4 accident – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – California Highway Patrol investigators were asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle and its driver, who may have played a role in a fatal Highway 4 accident.

The CHP said officers responded to reports of a collision on I-680 southbound, north of Highway 4 in Martinez, on March 6 at approximately 5:25 a.m.

The collision victim was driving a blue 1990 Toyota Corolla, which had spun through traffic lanes and collided with a lamppost and tree in the right shoulder area.

The driver did not respond and was transported to John Muir Hospital. He died days later due to his injuries from the collision.

A witness told officers that they saw a vehicle collide with the Toyota, causing it to spin out of control and cause the accident, and then they fled the scene.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan with oversized tires. The witness could not see the make or model. They also reported that they saw him rapidly approaching through his rearview mirror and entering and exiting lanes of traffic just before the crash.

If you were traveling on I-680 southbound at this location on March 6 between 5:20 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and you may have witnessed the collision (either just before, at the time of the accident, or right after) or think about whether you recall seeing a lowered, dark colored sedan with oversized tires in the same location, or any information that may help For this investigation, contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980. Request the investigating officer lane and leave your contact information for him.