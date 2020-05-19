Chinese doctors say they could cure coronavirus without a vaccine – BGR

A new type of coronavirus treatment could relieve patients with COVID-19.

Scientists in China injected antibodies isolated from recovered coronavirus patients and injected them into mice that still had an infection.

The researchers say the treatment reduced the viral load by a factor of 2,500, which is incredibly dramatic.

Since the new coronavirus pandemic started in earnest, spread across China, and then leaped borders to almost every country on Earth, we've wanted one thing: a vaccine. Researchers across the globe are working on several vaccine candidates right now, but vaccine development is often a slow and complicated process.

Now, a Chinese laboratory says it has developed a drug that can stop the virus without the need for a vaccine. It is currently being tested at Peking University, and if it shows that it is safe and effective, we may not have to wait for a vaccine to feel a little safer in the midst of the pandemic.

Until now, the drug has only been tested in animals and, more specifically, in mice. However, the results of those early trials seem promising. Talking with AFPSunney Xie, director of the Beijing University of Beijing Center for Advanced Genomics Innovation, revealed that the treatment dramatically reduced viral load in mice.

Viral load is a measure of the amount of virus in the body. According to Xie, the "neutralizing antibodies,quot; that the researchers injected into the mice reduced the viral load "by a factor of 2,500." It goes without saying that it is a massive reduction in the amount of virus in the body and could have a dramatic effect on health outcomes if the same is true for humans.

So where do these antibodies come from? Xie and his team took blood samples from 60 people infected with COVID-19 but then recovered. The scientists isolated the antibodies and then used them against the live virus in infected mice. The team's research was published in the magazine. Cell.

The goal of a vaccine is to give a patient's body a plan to fight a virus before an infection occurs. You inject a weakened form of the virus and, once the body's immune system destroys it, remember how to fight and the antibodies you need if the virus comes back. This new treatment eliminates the intermediary, so to speak, by injecting antibodies against the virus directly into a person's bloodstream.

Think of it like recruiting a group of microscopic soldiers to fight the virus on your behalf instead of training your own soldiers with the new techniques they need to defeat it. Xie's team is already preparing for human trials.

The researchers hope that these antibodies can be used to develop a drug that fights existing coronavirus infections as the world waits patiently for a vaccine to be developed, tested and distributed.

Image Source: Top Photo Corporation / Shutterstock