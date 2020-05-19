Cedars-Sinai to begin reopening medical offices and resuming surgeries – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the state of California and Los Angeles County continue the process of reopening business, Cedars-Sinai announced Monday that it will begin reopening medical offices that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as resuming certain surgeries that were postponed.

A gradual reopening process will begin that will allow in-person appointments and "medically necessary,quot; surgeries to be performed. The hospital said it must ensure that it has enough personal protective equipment to increase capacity in its outpatient clinics and operating rooms.

"The public health crisis required Cedars-Sinai and hospitals across the country to change the way they provide care, leading to increased reliance on video visits and phone consultations," the hospital said in a statement. "Based on guidance from county and state health authorities, Cedars-Sinai is now moving to expand outpatient and outpatient care while continuing to offer telehealth options that have proven to be very popular with patients."

Starting in mid-March, when the pandemic hit California, hospitals canceled elective surgeries in anticipation of the surge in coronavirus patients, forcing many Southern California hospitals to cut hours and shifts.

Also, last month, Cedars-Sinai reported that it was seeing significantly fewer patients in the emergency room, likely for fear of contracting the disease. The ER Cedars-Sinai served 30 percent fewer patients between March 1 and April 15 compared to the same time period in 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has continued to decline steadily in Los Angeles County. There were 1,570 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. Of these, 27% are in the ICU and 20% are in ventilators.

"We continue, here again, to see some small declines in the number of people who are hospitalized," Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Monday.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 15% have required hospitalization.

"And again, that rate has steadily decreased in the past two weeks," he added.

Cedars-Sinai has implemented several new precautionary measures in its hospitals, outpatient clinics, urgent care centers, surgery centers, and emergency rooms including:

Temperature checks for anyone entering a facility

Facial covers for staff and visitors.

Physical distancing in waiting rooms.

Limitation of visitors in ambulatory and hospital facilities.

Areas designated for COVID-19 patients separated from other patients.

"Although our patients can continue to access our care through video or phone visits during the California Home Stay Order, we are pleased to receive them again in person," Dr. John E. Jenrette, Network Vice President Medical Cedars-Sinai said in a statement.