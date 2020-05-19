CBS Sports, Fingers Crossed Welcomes Advertisers "Return to Life Schedule" – Up News Info

Like its mainstream media peers, ViacomCBS is facing countless questions on the road to recovery through COVID-19, but its message to advertisers this week included a particularly optimistic statement from CBS Sports.

"The absence of sports is something we definitely miss a lot," James Brown, host of the study program. NFL today, chairing a video segment on Tuesday's CBS-focused portion of the company's online business. "That is why we are pleased to welcome him to live programming on CBS Sports."

The pandemic has almost completely frozen production across the board, throwing important keys at broadcast times and jeopardizing billions in advertising revenue. Even before drought was felt in the scripted or unscripted lineups, sports became an immediate wasteland. National advertising for all broadcast networks decreased 19% in March compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Standard Media Index. CBS saw its advertising revenue drop 48% due to the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Despite the disappearance of March Madness and the postponement of the Masters golf tournament from April to November, CBS is trying to put the best face to the uncertainty given its considerable investment in multi-year rights packages. Its initial releases on Monday and Tuesday touted the return of NFL college and football despite little information from college or professional officials about how the games will be played and a series of skeptical comments from local officials. and state.

To his great relief, CBS is not directly related to conversations between network owners, players and rights holders about how the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball will return to action. His most lucrative properties come later in the year: SEC and NFL college football.

In a recent interview with Up News Info, ViacomCBS chief sales officer Jo Ann Ross said the company is moving forward as if the NFL is playing its season on schedule, including Super Bowl LV. The league itself has also taken care of its usual business, with its chief concession to the pandemic being Commissioner Roger Goodell, host of the NFL Draft from his basement. He even hosted a three-hour primetime show revealed this month on the NFL Network despite unanswered questions about logistics, public safety and the economy.

"Sports have always provided a sense of comfort," Brown said in the video. At CBS, he added, "We are proud of our past, but today is the time to look forward. Because in these difficult times, I think we have a much deeper appreciation for many things."

A video shows the main properties of CBS Sports while listening to the song "Times Like These" by Foo Fighters ("In moments like these / We learn to live again"). The opening montage was from the Professional Golf Association, a nod to the return next weekend PGA coverage. CBS will air the first of 11 consecutive events on the PGA Tour weekend. Based on last weekend's rankings for German soccer on FS1, NASCAR on Fox, and a non-PGA golf event on NBC, any live sport is likely to unlock massive pent-up demand from both viewers and advertisers.

"This is our season," said Brown. "CBS Sports is ready to prove it." Starting with a direct speech to media buyers, expressing hope for their well-being during the pandemic, Brown's comments followed a much more relaxed opening act by tandem Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Before late-night host James Corden "bombarded them with a zoom," the pair recited the expected NFL matchups, including the scheduled broadcast of a January playoff game on Nickelodeon. There was hardly any mention of the murky weather or the painful void for sports fans during this endless spring.

Brown's segment closed with the suggestion that upcoming broadcasts, if anything, might be even more welcome to advertisers given the new planned wrinkles. "Like all of you at home, we have used patience and preparation," he said. "We have discovered new ways to innovate to reconnect our audience to these great events, including the largest event in the United States, Super Bowl LV in February."