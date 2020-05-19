CBS Reveals Fall TV Show with New and Recurring Schedules

"We are excited to come out of another season as the most watched network in the United States and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup." Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Next season, we will have five returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed on a calendar with the incredible stability that CBS is so well known for. Combine it with our Super Bowl LV telecast next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a line that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers. "
MONDAY
8-8: 30 p.m. The neighborhood
8: 30-9 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola
9-10 p.m. All get up
10-11 p.m. Bull
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. NCIS
9-10 p.m. FBI
10-11 p.m. FBI: the most wanted
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. Survivor
9-10 p.m. The surprising race
10-11 p.m. Seal team
THURSDAY
8-8: 30 p.m. Young Sheldon
8: 30-9 p.m. B positive
9-9: 30 p.m. Mother
9: 30-10p.m. The Unicorn
10-11 p.m. Evil
Fridays
8-9 p.m. MacGyver
9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. Blue blood
Saturdays
8-10 p.m. Crime time saturday
10-11 p.m. 48 hours
SUNDAYS
7-8 p.m. 60 minutes
8-9 p.m. The Equalizer
9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans
Release dates will be announced at a later date.
