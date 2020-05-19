CBS optimistic that & # 39; Big Brother & # 39; and & # 39; Love Island & # 39; will air this summer – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML26fecf0c4d9703a2bc8182e2d1ed4c7314%

Older brother and Love island They were two of the big reality shows that got into a waiting pattern as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown.

However, CBS is confident that both unscheduled formats will air this summer, albeit a little later than originally planned.

"With Love island and Older brotherWe still hope to have it on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual, but we're still optimistic about that, "CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Up News Info." Those shows change pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island airs literally the night after filming, those shows don't have lengthy post processes. "

Older brother it generally begins airing in late June. The show, hosted by Julie Chen, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year as it launched on July 5, 2000, making it the second-longest adaptation of the Dutch format after the Spanish version.

Given the closure in Los Angeles, where the show airs, season 22 of the evergreen format is unlikely that filming can begin before mid or late summer.

One of the curious features of Older brother, what essentially isolates their contestants, was the fact that in various international territories, contestants were unaware of the Coronavirus as it was causing destruction worldwide.

Love island It was originally planned to begin airing on May 21. The first season of the show, which is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, was filmed in a villa in Fiji. It is understood that CBS and producer ITV Entertainment are exploring other locations, including national options, as filming can get back to work.

One of the perks for the show, which features a group of young and sexy "Islanders" looking for romance gathered in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location, is that once it receives the green light, the show can be up and running. relatively quickly ITV America CEO David George told Up News Info in March that each episode of the show changes in less than 48 hours. "Once the switch is turned on, we can get it to air very quickly," he said. "We're trying to get it as smart as possible so that when (CBS) says 'go,' we're ready, location-wise, builds, launch."

CBS ’ Love island, which is based on the format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, is an executive producer for David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursday, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Older brother It is produced by Fly on the Wall Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America. It is executed by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan.