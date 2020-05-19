CBS navigates the rough world waters with The Amazing Race & Survivor – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8ba6e2fc9e18c6d48ceda1eb60ef4eb814%

The Amazing Race and Survivor They are two of the most difficult shows to return to production after the COVID-19 production close.

Both full-length shows are filming widely around the world and stopped earlier this spring.

However, CBS remains hopeful that 33rd iteration of The surprising race and the 41S t season Survivor It will soon again safely captivate fans of reality.

"In terms of Survivor and The surprising raceWe will put them into production as soon as we can safely return to production. That's going to be a little bit more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters, "CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Up News Info.

The surprising racewhose 32North Dakota the season is in the can and being saved for later in the year, he stopped production in the upcoming season in February, having filmed just three episodes of the series, produced by CBS TV Studios, Earthview, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and ABC Studios, in the United Kingdom. .

"If we go back to production (in The surprising race), you can trust that we have mapped out all the safe and smart ways to do it. Some countries are more affected than others and these producers are some of the best in the business and will plan a career that adheres to countries that are safe, "added Kahl.

In the meantime, Survivor postponed production in March the day WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

The team, with executive producer and presenter Jeff Probst, expected to return to production in season 41 in May with plans for a premiere in September. However, this will now be delayed.

Survivor He is an executive produced by Probst, Mark Burnett, and Matt VanWagenen.