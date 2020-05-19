CBS Fall 2020-2021 Calendar: – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbef638dec7df32732952c6545a16d8ea16%

Any other year, CBS's 2020-21 calendar would be considered very conservative, with three nights intact and the other three experiencing only minor changes, including the addition of two new series, drama The Equalizer starring the comedy Queen Latifah and Chuck Lorre B positive, and holding SMASH. for mid season

The surprising race

CBS



But in the COVID-19 year, this could be considered a risky schedule, as all the entertainment series on the CBS fall line, except The surprising race The delivery already in the can, has not yet been filmed with the restart of Hollywood production still in limbo. CBS's fall schedule is in stark contrast to the other two streamlines announced so far, as both Fox and CW relied primarily on content already produced, including acquisitions, for the fall, leading to the release of their charts. Regular to January and beyond.

"We don't view this schedule as risky, we view this schedule as very robust and well-proven," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Up News Info. "In terms of production, we would say 'fall' with quotes; I don't know if it would all start the third week of September. However, we are very hopeful that we will go into production sometime this summer, and that we have the majority of our line to fall ".

Here is the CBS timeline, followed by a greater understanding of what the grid may be like and possible contingency plans, as well as descriptions of the three new CBS series collected so far. (The silence of the lambs continuation Clarice takes place mid-season):

CBS FALL 2020-21 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE)

MONDAY

8-8: 30 PM – The neighborhood

8: 30-9 PM – Bob ♥ Abishola

9-10 PM – All Rise

10-11 PM – Toro

TUESDAY

8-9 PM – NCIS

9-10 PM – FBI

10-11 PM – FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM – Survivor

9-10 PM – The Amazing Race

10-11 PM – SEAL Team

THURSDAY

8-8: 30 PM – Young Sheldon

8: 30-9 PM – B POSITIVE (N)

9-9: 30 PM – Mom

9: 30-10 PM – The Unicorn

10-11 PM – Wrong



FRIDAY

8-9 PM – MacGyver

9-10 PM – Magnum P.I.

10-11 PM – Blue Blood

SATURDAY

8-9 PM – Crimetime Saturday

9-10 PM – Saturday Crimetime

10-11 PM – 48 hours

SUNDAY

7-8 PM – 60 minutes

8-9 PM – THE EQUALIZER

9-10 PM – NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 PM – NCIS: New Orleans

"I think the main thing is incredible stability," Kahl said of the CBS 2020-21 schedule, whose only moves include The Equalizer replacement canceled God made me a friend on Sunday; Lorre and Marco Pennette B positive get the hammock at 8:30 PM between Lorre's two Thursday series, Young Sheldon and Mother, with The Unicorn moving at 9:30 PM; and on Wednesday returning to the lineup of late spring 2018-19 of Survivor, the amazing race and Seal team, temporarily displacing S.W.A.T.

CBS



"Our Monday night, our Tuesday night, Wednesday night, Friday night, Sunday night only have a single digit (in total viewers this season), which in this environment is quite good "Kahl said of the reason behind the very few changes. "The most important thing we had to deal with was simply the loss of Big Bang Theory, It was a difficult show to replace, but the rest of the lineup performed incredibly well and is incredibly tough. ”

The departure of big Bang made for a steeper annual audience decline on Thursday, so "trying to strengthen Thursday again this year is a priority for us," Kahl said.

He suggested that fall 2020 implementation can be smooth, but expressed confidence that, with some tweaks, including possible shorter fall runs, CBS entertainment shows could deliver originals in the fourth quarter.

"I think it is not realistic to think that there will be a week when everything is suddenly ready, and I do not think it is also necessary," Kahl said. "Even if the shows start (production) a little later in the summer than usual, it doesn't mean that the entire schedule is delayed by the same amount of time." The shows can change quite fast. What it could mean is that instead of 10 episodes in the fourth quarter, you get 8, but the shows can certainly be released in late September and October, assuming they go into production sometime even later in the summer. "

Transmission networks' fall 2020 schedule was already expected to be disrupted. “As it is a presidential election year, there are many breaks built into the calendar on election night for debate. That would give these shows a break, it's not like they have to go on the air and necessarily be in 10 weeks straight, "Kahl said." We hope we can go into production, and we hope we can put this schedule on. fall in the air pretty close to what it is. "

If that doesn't happen as expected, CBS has backup plans.

"We have many options at our disposal and, since the merger, we have even more options at our disposal," said Kahl. "As long as we can put our shows together before that, we are not going to issue a test pattern."

CBS is currently mining the new corporate brother Paramount Pictures library for box office hits to present its recently resurrected Sunday movie night, which has worked well for the network.

Also, CBS has yet to schedule season 2 of the summer adventure drama series. Blood and treasure, with Kahl indicating that it can be considered a fall contingency. "We are simply keeping our options open," he said, not elaborating whether acquisitions of foreign English series are also on the table.

Jordin Althaus / CBS



It will also provide flexibility later in the season it will be SMASH., the only CBS series to come back that didn't land on the fall schedule.

"It is a proven show. Through the years, we have always enjoyed stable and proven performance at our bank, and SMASH. It falls into that category, "Kahl said." I know we can call him anywhere we need him, and he will come and do a great job. "

The 2019-20 season marked the end of several long-running CBS drama series, including Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0 and Lady secretary. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the Hollywood production, network executives are not close to discussing possible endings for any veteran series next season, Kahl said.

"The first step is, let's go back to production and then we'll evaluate all of these things," he said.

The 2019-20 season was also marked by the release of solid new series with five of CBS's eight first-year scripted series reaching Season 2. Kahl is confident that the 2020-21 lineup will also work.

"I think next year they will see a solid and winning calendar again, I think advertisers will see it and they will go, we know what this calendar does and it is a very attractive calendar for us," he said.

CBS will present its 2020-21 calendar to advertisers in an initial video presentation this afternoon. More new series are likely to be added for the mid-season later this summer as the network makes more decisions about its 2020 drivers, based on the pandemic.

NEW DESCRIPTIONS OF THE SERIES

COMEDY

Pamela Littky / Warner Bros. Entertainment



B POSITIVE – B POSITIVE is by award-winning executive producer, writer, and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, and starring Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") and award-winning Tony Annaleigh Ashford ("Masters of Sex"). The comedy revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced father who faces the search for a kidney donor when he meets Gina (Ashford), a woman from his past who volunteers. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship as they begin a journey that will forever impact their lives. Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers on Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. James Burrows directed the pilot from a script by Pennette.

B POSITIVE stars Thomas Middleditch as Drew, Annaleigh Ashford as Gina, Kether Donohue as Leanne, Sara Rue as Julia, and Kamryn Kunody as Maddie.

DRAMA

CBS



THE EQUALIZER –THE EQUALIZER is a reinvention of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah ("Chicago", "Bessie") as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her vast abilities to help who have no other place in turn. McCall introduces herself to the majority as an average single mother who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and advocate for the oppressed, who also haunts her in her quest for personal redemption. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original television series "Equalizer" that aired on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot only) are executive producers of Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, in association with CBS Television Studios. Friedlander will direct the pilot episode of a script by Marlowe and Miller.

THE EQUALIZER stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Lascombe, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Liza Lapira as Melody Zhao, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

MIDDLE SEASON





Hulu / CBS



CLARICE CLARICE, by acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds ("Pretty Little Liars") in the title role, delves deep into the untold personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling when she returns to the field in 1993., six months after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs". Bright and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and crazies towards her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood allows her to start finding her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escaping the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth J.B. Klaviter and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is co-executive producer. Maja Vrvilo will direct the pilot episode from a script by Lumet and Kurtzman.

CLARICE stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, Kal Penn as Emin Grigoriyan, Nick Sandow as Murray Clarke, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, and Devyn A. Tyler as Ardelia Mapp.