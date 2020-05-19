CBS chief on "tough decisions" to cancel "God made me friend" and more – Up News Info

"Cancellations are always a difficult decision," said CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, "and circumstances surrounding COVID-19 have not lightened the burden on broadcasters."

This season, CBS disconnected shows including God made me friends, Tommy, Carol's second act and Broke. Kahl said these were all difficult decisions, "tougher because of the situation we find ourselves in."

"At the end of the day, they weren't doing the numbers we expected, and even though they liked us creatively, knowing that the right decisions were on us, we had to make difficult decisions to move from those shows," he told Up News Info. “You want to keep them all for another season; that's what makes these calls difficult. You invest a lot of time and effort and people put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in these shows, and when you have to say goodbye. It is a difficult decision ".

God made me a friend It was, perhaps, the most surprising call. While the show was never a huge demo raffle, the supernatural drama had attracted sizable audiences and was a huge success in its first season. The numbers on the show, starring Brandon Michael Hall, dropped in season 2, but it was also well received by critics.

Creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt recently told Up News Info that it was bittersweet, but added that they were glad they received enough notice to come up with a series finale, despite the impending production shutdown of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, three other CBS freshmen failed to pick up the second seasons: drama. Tommy, starring Edie Falco; multi-camera comedy Broke, starring Pauley Perrette; and multi-camera comedy Carol's second act, starring Patricia Heaton,

Man with a plan, starring Matt LeBlanc and in its fourth season, was the only CBS show to return that failed to cut for renewal this year. The sitcom had been a dependable utility player as a mid-season replacement, but its cost was thought to exceed its audience numbers.

