CBS chief on fate of remaining pilots, decision not to go ahead with "The Lincoln Lawyer" and "Fun" – Up News Info

CBS has been the most proactive among Big 3 networks in making decisions about pilots coming out of a 2020 pilot season decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. He has made calls to five projects, collecting three series, The Equalizer reboot starring Queen Latifah, Silence of inocents continuation Clarice starring Rebecca Breeds; and multi-camera comedy Chuck Lorre-Marco Pennette B positive, headed by Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford; As it passes two, drama Attorney Lincoln, who had a commitment to serial production and comedy Funny.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

B positive He was the only broadcast pilot completed this season, as the coronavirus-related Hollywood production shutdown hit just as most pilots were preparing to start filming.

Of the rest of the pilots ordered by CBS, "some of them will be produced, some of them are just, it's an unprecedented moment," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Up News Info. "We are operating without perfect knowledge right now, so the more they reveal to us in terms of when the shows could go back into production, the better we can assess where we are, which pilots will advance and which ones we will have to make other decisions on. That includes passing to the next season. "

The 2020-21 CBS calendar presented today only features two new shows, B positive and The Equalizer, with Clarice sustained for half the season and the network indicating that it would join other new series. This season, CBS released eight first-year scripted series.

Kahl addressed the decision not to proceed with Attorney Lincoln, since The practice creator David E. Kelley, A + E Studios and CBS TV Studios, and Funny, starring Becki Newton and Michael Urie, of 2 broken girls co-creator / executive producer Michael Patrick King, Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally and Warner Bros. TV.

"It is a difficult time, unprecedented, and we just had to make some very difficult decisions," Kahl said. "In both cases, there were very talented producers, but our initial process was moving forward, and in some cases, time was of the essence, and we had to make some difficult decisions."