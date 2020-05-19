Home Entertainment Caught on camera trying to kidnap a boy in the public toilet...

Caught on camera trying to kidnap a boy in the public toilet – brutally beaten!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman was brutally beaten by a mother after the stranger allegedly attempted to kidnap a child inside a public toilet. Now MTO News has learned that the police are seeking to speak to the mother and the alleged abductor, to find out exactly what happened.

HERE IS THE FULL INCIDENT ON VIDEO: the warning contains violence

It all started when a deranged woman started talking to a 3-year-old girl while inside a public toilet. The boy's mother tried to stop the woman from harassing the scared boy, but the upset woman refused to stop.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©