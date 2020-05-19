Caught on camera trying to kidnap a boy in the public toilet – brutally beaten!

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman was brutally beaten by a mother after the stranger allegedly attempted to kidnap a child inside a public toilet. Now MTO News has learned that the police are seeking to speak to the mother and the alleged abductor, to find out exactly what happened.

HERE IS THE FULL INCIDENT ON VIDEO: the warning contains violence

It all started when a deranged woman started talking to a 3-year-old girl while inside a public toilet. The boy's mother tried to stop the woman from harassing the scared boy, but the upset woman refused to stop.

Then the deranged woman started calling the boy to come closer to her, so that she could take the boy with her.

The mother became enraged and began to hit the deranged woman. Finally, passers-by removed the woman's protective mother, and both ladies were allowed to leave.

Later, according to social media reports, the police arrived at the scene and interviewed witnesses, but both women were gone.

MTO News has learned that the police are now seeking to question both women.

