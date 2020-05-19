Cate Blanchett said "I'm A Lesbian,quot; while on live Instagram with Sarah Paulson

Lesbians: IT HAS HAPPENED. Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson did a live Instagram and CATE BLANCHETT said she was a lesbian.
If you saw this brief moment from your life, you will see that at one point Cate only says "I am a lesbian,quot;.
And like, two seconds after Cate is like "I'm a lesbian," Sarah Paulson is like … "Are you a lesbian?"
And he reacted completely appropriately as well, with a slight hint of hope in his eyes that this was true.
Cate replied, "apparently."
Unfortunately we know that she is not Really a lesbian (just an icon for lesbians), but for two seconds of my life I could live in a different reality in which Cate Blanchett It was a lesbian, and it was glorious.
Now I can only hope that Cate and Sarah will live together every day until the end of time.
