California salons and spas ask governor to reopen early – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California nail and beauty salons are pushing to reopen early.

There were hundreds of protesters outside the State Capitol on Monday who demanded a faster coronavirus recovery plan in their favor.

In Huntington Beach, business owners held a virtual town hall with Orange County Congresswoman Harley Rouda, citing the financial strains of being forced to remain closed.

"They need to pay their rent. Technicians need to get back to work, "said Johnny Ngo of Whale Spa Salon Furniture." The industry is ready to do what needs to be done to move this forward. "

Ngo and other salon owners have started the campaign, Nailing It For America, suing Governor Gavin Newsom for the right to reopen and raising money to buy personal protective equipment for health workers.

Salons now carry single-use items, including pumice stones, nail files, and soaps to help prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses, Ngo said.

Nailing It For America also promises that salon workers will wear plastic face shields, masks, and work behind the plexiglass.

More than a week ago, Governor Gavin Newsom revealed that the first case of the coronavirus community spread in California is related to a beauty salon.

The state is currently in Initial Stage Two, where retail (sidewalk and delivery only) and essential businesses can open with restrictions.