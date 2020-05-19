California Governor Gavin Newsom wants control of coronavirus funds, officials say – Up News Info

High-ranking state lawmaker Sen. Holly Mitchell, a Democrat representing Culver City, Ladera Heights, Westmont, Crenshaw, Downtown and Florence, argued Monday that Gavin Newsom's revised budget proposal would give the governor broad freedom on spending decisions related to the coronavirus.

Newsom presented an updated budget proposal last week that adjusts to the impacts of the coronavirus and would expand the state's COVID-19 emergency fund by $ 2.9 billion.

In its analysis of the revised budget, the Office of the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst wrote that "in many cases, we are very concerned about the degree of authority that the administration is requesting from the Legislature's delegate," the analyst's office wrote.

The Legislative Analyst's Office emphasized that Newsom's proposal raises "serious concerns about the Legislature's role in future decisions.

"In several areas of the budget," said the Analyst's Office, "the administration requests that the Legislature delegate significant authority to the executive branch. In these cases, we urge the Legislature to jealously protect its constitutional role and authority."

This analysis comes immediately after the controversy over Newsom's secret $ 1 billion deal to buy protective masks from a Chinese electric car maker.

Newsom and a coalition of western state governors have also asked the Federal Government for an additional $ 1 trillion in aid.

Mitchell, chair of the powerful Senate Budget Committee, voiced her concerns during a hearing on Monday's budget about the fund to be used for masks, medical supplies and emergency hospital preparations.

A representative from the governor's finance department, Vivek Viswanathan, told the senator that the proposal is intended to give the administration "flexibility" to respond in the event of a second wave of coronavirus cases or another emergency.

"This is an emergency of once in a century," Viswanathan said, "and no one knows how it will go."

But Mitchell was not convinced. "We fully appreciate the need for the administration to be agile and empowered to respond in a timely manner," said the President. "But I think it is very important that the administration find a way to balance its ability to respond on time with the recognition of the role that the Legislature must play."