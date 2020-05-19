CAA signs Mona Fastvold, director of "The Sleepwalker", Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2929c716c93bb9c9154c61c24f15c5f716%

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed filmmaker Mona Fastvold.

Fastvold made her directorial debut with The sleepwalker. The Norwegian-American drama premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the US Dramatic Competition. USA And it was acquired by IFC Films. The film was written by Fastvold and Vox Lux director Brady Corbet, who also stars in the feature film alongside Gitte Witt, Christopher Abbott and Stephanie Ellis

Fastvold recently finished production on his next second film, The world to come which is based on the short story of the same name. She will be reunited with Abbot who stars alongside Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, and Casey Affleck.

She is directed by Brian Young on Three Six Zero Group.