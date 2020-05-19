Bun B tries to repair meat between Boosie Badazz and Webbie

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Bun B jumped on social media to try to play peace between Boosie Badazz and Webbie.

"I hate to see this for my brothers," wrote Bun alongside a legend from Boosie's IG speech. "Shit happens between the family all the time, but we have to keep this shit at home. Pimp and I didn't always meet face to face, but whatever the problem, we handled it behind closed doors. As the family was supposed to Do it. @ officialboosieig @webbietrill Whatever the problem, we're going to cut it like a man and solve it. Pimp would hate to see this happen, let alone in public. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here