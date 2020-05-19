Bun B tries to repair meat between Boosie Badazz and Webbie

Bun B jumped on social media to try to play peace between Boosie Badazz and Webbie.

"I hate to see this for my brothers," wrote Bun alongside a legend from Boosie's IG speech. "Shit happens between the family all the time, but we have to keep this shit at home. Pimp and I didn't always meet face to face, but whatever the problem, we handled it behind closed doors. As the family was supposed to Do it. @ officialboosieig @webbietrill Whatever the problem, we're going to cut it like a man and solve it. Pimp would hate to see this happen, let alone in public. "

Last week, Boosie called Webbie, denying claims that he sent Boosie's mother money if the rapper was making an offer in prison. He also accused Webbie of being difficult to work with and sabotaging a tour.

Boosie deactivated her Instagram account shortly after the protest, but her account has been reactivated.