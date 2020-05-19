Bryshere and Gray and their dog allegedly caused $ 26,000 in damage to the owner's home

Bryshere Gray is in trouble with her landlord. the Empire Alum owners recently claimed that they are filing a lawsuit against the young actor due to damage caused by Gray's dog. However, TMZ claims Bryshere is telling his landlord not to worry because he will pay the cost.

Payal Shah and Vinod Venugopal filed a lawsuit against the actor in Chicago, accusing Gray and his dog of terrorizing the building, in particular his apartment. Documents obtained by TMZ claim that the actor began renting a condo in a Chicago complex in the summer of 2019.

TMZ reported on documents arguing that Gray left his dog unattended for hours in various parts of the building, often leaving faeces and urine. Additionally, they accused Gray of damaging the hardwood floors, stairs, and other parts of the condo.

In addition, they accused him of engaging in all sorts of negligent and inappropriate behavior, such as clogging toilets with condoms, smoking marijuana when not allowed, and also eating breakfast in the restrooms.

TMZ also obtained photographs of the damage caused to the condominium. The owners claim that the necessary renovations will cost them $ 26,120. When they contacted Gray and his representatives, their requests also did not respond.

For that reason, property managers are suing him for damages and also want $ 7,000 to cover his legal fees. Charlie Mac, the actor's manager, stated that Gray was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder a few years ago, and some of the problems are to blame for that.

Mac added that everything will work out because Gray is a "great person." Gray's manager went on to say that this client has the means to pay for damages and handle any issues that homeowners currently have. In addition, he stated that it was a nuisance that they chose to treat him publicly.

Gray's manager finished his statement calmly: "We will do whatever it takes to make sure it is taken care of." Unfortunately for Gray, this wouldn't be the first time he'd run into trouble.



