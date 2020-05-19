Bruce Dickinson was & # 39; devastated & # 39; for the death of a wife separated from a & # 39; tragic accident & # 39;

WENN

The Iron Maiden singer, who is believed to have parted ways with Paddy Bowden in 2018, confirms that his ex-wife was found dead in the family home in Chiswick, west London.

Up News Info –

Rocker Bruce DickinsonThe separated wife, Paddy Bowden, died after a "tragic accident" at the London home that the couple once shared.

the Iron maiden The singer confirmed the sad news in a statement, revealing that he and the former couple's three children, all in their 20s, are "devastated."

"This is a terrible tragedy that appears to be a tragic accident," he writes. "Our children, Austin, Griffin and Kia, and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy, we will not comment further at this difficult and painful time for our family."

%MINIFYHTMLe947b39f996969ccbdba27badfb35f2415%

Dickinson is believed to have parted ways with Bowden in 2018, although the breakup was not made official until late last year (19).

Details of his death have not been released, but a spokesman for the London Ambulance Service confirmed that Bowden was found dead Monday at the family home in Chiswick, West London.

"Today they called us at 9.42 in the morning to report a sick person in Chiswick," a statement said. "We sent two ambulance teams to the scene … Unfortunately, the patient had already died."

%MINIFYHTMLe947b39f996969ccbdba27badfb35f2416%

Bruce and Paddy were married in 1990.