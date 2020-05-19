Britney Spears opens up about her insecurities as she grows up: she says her teeth and forehead made her feel like an "ugly duckling,quot;

Britney Spears has always been seen as a beauty, but that doesn't mean she hasn't struggled with insecurities like everyone else! The pop star revealed that growing up, she saw herself as an ugly duckling ck ‘due to her bad teeth!

Also, she wasn't a big fan of his forehead either, so he would cut his bangs to hide it.

At the same time that he was dealing with all these self-image struggles like any other growing child, Britney was also in the spotlight!

As you may know, he appeared on Star Search when he was only 10 years old, then he was also at Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club at 11.

Finally, he wowed with his debut in the music industry in 1998 when he released his hit "Baby One More Time,quot;. He was only 16 years old.

That means fans were able to watch her grow from a cute little girl to a beautiful teenager and then a woman.

But she didn't feel as pretty as everyone perceived her.

In a post she shared yesterday on her IG account, the singer spoke about her insecurities in the past.

She admitted that she did not think she would be able to achieve a hairstyle without bangs.

Plus, her teeth made her feel like an "ugly duckling."

This only got worse when a modeling agency turned her down during her elementary school years simply saying she wasn't "pretty enough,quot; for the job.

She posted a current photo showing her with her hair pulled back and a couple of strands on her forehead.

In the caption, she wrote: Sé I know I need bangs! Who would have thought that bangs could make you look soooo much younger?!?! I stopped having bangs in 3rd grade and I remember it was yesterday … it was a big problem exposing my forehead … only pretty people could do that and I never felt pretty enough. "

She continued: 'I had bad teeth and I felt like an ugly duckling.

It actually looks beautiful as it is and many fans quickly made sure of it in the comment section.



