Britney Spears felt like & # 39; Ugly Duckling & # 39; while growing up

Britney Spears felt like 'Ugly Duckling' while growing up

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Britney Spears felt like 'Ugly Duckling' while growing up
Instagram

The singer of 'Toxic' shows off her new explosions on social media as she opens up to her struggle with body image when she was a little girl growing up in Louisiana.

Up News Info
Britney Spears was always the "ugly duckling" growing up in Louisiana because he constantly compared himself to "pretty people from the south."

The hit maker "I'm a Slave 4 U" took to Twitter to open up his body image while showing off his new bangs, the first time he sported a bangs since third grade.

"I know I need bangs !!!!! Who would have thought that bangs could make you look soooo much younger?!?!" she wrote.

Britney explained, "I stopped having bangs in 3rd grade and I remember it was yesterday … it was a big problem exposing my forehead … only pretty people from the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to do it." .

"All the girls in the beauty contest did it, but I never felt that the beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and I felt like an ugly duckling."

The singer said that she "also met with a modeling agency, but I wasn't pretty enough," which led her to say, "Maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead."

"She looked sooo bad but I thought she was beautiful!"

"I think I knew it didn't look good, but I did it because I thought it made me great … and since then I've had it that way !!!! she added.

"People choose different ways to protect themselves … when I pull my bangs in front of my head, I feel like I'm protected … almost like I'm in 3rd grade again!" she concluded

