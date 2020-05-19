Britney Spears & # 39; Ex Kevin Federline & # 39; Very grateful for her boyfriend Sam Asghari – Here's why!

Apparently Britney Spears is not the only one who is grateful for her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. An internal report claims to know that your ex, Kevin Federline, is too!

He is grateful that the mother of his children has someone like Sam in his life, especially now during the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic and the blockade.

It's been over a decade since the pop star and Federline ended their relationship and she is happy that she found love with the dancer again.

In fact, their relationship is going so well that she even sees herself marrying the 26-year-old boy.

If that happens, a source tells HollywoodLife that Kevin will make sure to congratulate them with all his heart.

‘Kevin is very grateful for Sam. He feels (Sam) really good with Britney and cares much less about her for him. Sam is really kind and caring with Britney and he is really a stable force in her life. "

Sam has been there for Britney during quarantine after a brief but necessary absence from her life.

During that time, the singer admitted that she "had really lost weight by missing him."

Now they are back together sharing the same roof and they cannot be happier despite the situation.

The source also went on to say that "Britney's entire family is grateful to Sam and is constantly communicating with him." They really like him, and he cares a lot about Britney, and that's all they could ask for. He is good. He is nice. He's a very good guy. "

Meanwhile, Kevin has been babysitting for most of the quarantine, just because "kids prefer their father's settings."

But even though they were separated, Britney made sure to keep in touch with them by phone and FaceTime.



