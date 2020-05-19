Brian Austin Green confirms that he and Megan Fox have separated after almost ten years of marriage

Brian Austin Green has confirmed that he and his wife of nearly ten years, Megan Fox, have separated. the Beverly Hills 90210 Alum revealed the news on Monday on his podcast … with Brian Austin Green in an episode titled "Context,quot;. The 46-year-old confirmed the split just hours after cameras saw Fox with Machine Gun Kelly.

Green explained that he and Fox have been "trying to be apart,quot; since late last year, but made it clear that his relationship with her was "incredible,quot; and that he will always love her. He also knows that Fox will always love him, and the family they have built is "really cool and really special."

Green and Fox share three children: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, and he says he and Fox still plan to go on family vacations together and celebrate the holidays as a family. His intention, Green says, is to make those things a focus for children.

"It sucks when life changes and something you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try not to get rid of but you change," Green said as he got excited. "There is an unknown aspect … there is a hole in my stomach … I really don't want Megan and I to disagree … she has been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that."

Green also addressed the rumors surrounding Fox and Kelly. The actor admitted that the rapper emerged during conversations with Fox, but that they are "just friends at the moment." Green noted that he didn't want people to think Fox and Kelly were villains or that he was a victim in any way.

However, she said she began to feel distant from Fox when she left the country last year to film. Midnight on the Switchgrass With Kelly, he says things hadn't really changed in their marriage when she returned home after filming, but after a few weeks of recovery and "coming back to life," they had a serious conversation about their marriage.

"She said," I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I felt more like myself and liked more during that experience and I think it might be something worth trying for me, "Green recalled." I was surprised. and I was upset about it, but I can't get mad at her because she didn't ask to feel that way. "It wasn't a choice he made, that's how he honestly felt. We talked a little bit more about it and said to separate a little. .. and so we did. "

Green says that after he and Fox saw other couples go through bitter divorces, they decided to take a different approach. They don't want to lose what makes their family special, so they will be friends and have a united front with the children.

Ad

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox dated for six years before they were married in June 2010. The couple has had ups and downs over the years, and even filed for divorce in 2015. Green and Fox eventually reconciled, and she dismissed it. her filing for divorce in 2019.



Post views:

0 0