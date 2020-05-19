Brandy: Monica rejected the battle of Verzuz

Fans were calling Brandy and Monica to come face to face during a Verzuz battle, but Brandy says Monica is not interested in taking on her.

"I heard you don't want to," said Brandy. "The last thing I heard was that she rejected it, she didn't want to be a part of it, but I understand it. I love what they have been doing with that platform. I think it is a great way to share music and celebrate."

She continued, "I mean the way Jill and Erykah did it, that's the way to do it," Brandy continued. "Even Teddy and Babyface. They were really fair, it was great!"

Brandi and Monica met in the 1990s. During a recent interview, Monica said that he had finished confronting her.

"One thing that has happened to me throughout my career is that I have faced another person with whom I am not even remotely similar," Monica said at the time.

"I tell people all the time because the only battle Verzuz wants to see with me is against Brandy, and the reality is that people have confronted us for 20 years," added Monica.