Brandy: Monica rejected the battle of Verzuz

Bradley Lamb
Fans were calling Brandy and Monica to come face to face during a Verzuz battle, but Brandy says Monica is not interested in taking on her.

"I heard you don't want to," said Brandy. "The last thing I heard was that she rejected it, she didn't want to be a part of it, but I understand it. I love what they have been doing with that platform. I think it is a great way to share music and celebrate."

