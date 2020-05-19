Brad Pitt surprises the 2020 Missouri graduation class with a quarantine message

WENN

Sending a congratulatory message to graduates of Missouri State University, the Springfield native actor tells them, "Our money is in you to make this world a better place."

Brad Pitt You are making the Missouri State University virtual graduation very special. The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"He recently surprised the graduating class of 2020 with a special video message of congratulations that he sent to the largest university in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri.

The less than two-minute video was released by MSU President Clif Smart, telling Boomer University mascot, "I was truly proud of all of our faculty and staff who sent literally hundreds of video congratulations to our senior students. year". She then described Springfield as "a place where people always remember where they came from," before telling Brad to take it away.

Appearing on a phone screen, Brad greeted the seniors, "Hello everyone. Brad here in quarantine with a salute to the graduate class of Missouri State University. Yes!" He continued to address the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "It must be very strange to do this in these difficult times, but I know we are supporting you," he said.

The Academy Award winner, who donned a turquoise shirt and sported grayish facial hair in the video, added: "Our money is in you to make this world a better place. And we wish you well in your future endeavors. So you did it. You did it. Enjoy. " He concluded his message by saying, "Congratulations again, and think big."

Brad's video message could be a response to a plea made by Dr. Elizabeth K. King, assistant professor at MSU, on Tuesday, May 12. In a video he posted on Twitter, the professor explained, "I am reaching out to you because I feel wild and why not. I hope you can send a message of support for our 2020 graduates in the state of Missouri."

"As you know, graduation is clearly not what the students anticipated and there is a lot of disappointment in Springfield," he continued to call out to the Hollywood star. "And I think you could help, right? We love you. Everyone loves you."

Dr. Elizabeth K. King pleaded with Brad Pitt for a congratulatory message

Along with the video, King shared in his Twitter post: "I had a wild idea that Brad Pitt would be doing his @MissouriState graduate a solid favor in his hometown and would not be walking this Friday. I have not heard from anyone by email, so here's a video I never thought I'd share. Last photo for my students. "