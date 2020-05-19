Boy Scout abuse victims have until November 16 to file complaints

%MINIFYHTML652689b75546db42f24938d226b10ff714%

Boy Scouts of America attorneys and attorneys representing people who allege they were abused when scouts agreed on Monday through November 16 the deadline for victims to file bankruptcy against the famous youth organization .

The date was presented to a judge in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, where the Boy Scouts have been in a tense battle for the organization's future, as both sides argue over what assets can be included in a settlement and how much information the Scouts may have to disclose about their inner workings.

Details are still being worked out on what information victims may need to share on their claimant forms and how the process will work. But at a minimum, those who want to file claims now have a deadline.

"I know what abuse survivors feel and think," said Tim Kosnoff, an attorney for Abused in Scouting, who represents 3,200 men who say they were abused as scouts. "This is their deepest and darkest secret and they don't want to confront it. If they tell them they have to, or they lose their rights forever, then they have to make a decision."

About 150 new clients sign each week, Kosnoff said, estimating that the total number of claimants could reach 10,000 or 15,000 across the country by the November deadline.

The Boy Scouts will also run an advertising campaign across the country through newspapers, television and radio to spread the word about how people can submit claim forms.

At least 16 Colorado men last year signed to Abused in Scouting, though that number is likely to be higher now, with charges against Scout leaders ranging from unwanted contact to rape. More than 12,000 children have been molested by 7,800 abusers since the 1920s, Boy Scout files showed, although advocates say the actual number of victims is exponentially higher.

An avalanche of sexual abuse lawsuits against the youth organization, along with declining membership, forced the Boy Scouts in February to file for bankruptcy.

Colorado local councils said the national organization filed for bankruptcy, not them, and that its programs would continue without interruption.

But one of the biggest fights during bankruptcy proceedings will be over local council property, including thousands of acres in the Rocky Mountains, which attorneys representing victims say should be included in any settlement. Boy Scouts maintain that local councils are their own entities and should not be subject to any agreement.