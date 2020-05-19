Bow Wow criticizes the & # 39; H ** s & # 39; who risk everything for & # 39; Pandemic National Tour & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa659a2f7c8800a719865b3d80a520cba16%

Reading their Instagram post, fans quickly assume someone must have hurt the cast member of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; after he blows it up, while a fan notices that it 'sounds rockety'.

Bow wow She recently used her Instagram account to call people who ignore social estrangement and the order to stay home during the Coronavirus pandemic. The "Growing Hip Hop"Star specifically criticized the" h ** s "who willingly risked everything for a vacation.

"They say it's not safe to fly," wrote the rapper-turned-actor on Instagram Story on Monday, May 18. "What are you doing? Get on the plane and take that [a cat emoji] on a pandemic national tour."

He went on to say, "H ** is flying more than ever these days. They are willing to die for a cash app that alerts a new location, some hookahs and [an eggplant and some cat emojis]."

Bow Wow didn't mention names in the post, so it remains to be seen who the post was directed at.

Fans, meanwhile, speculated that the post was the result of him being embittered after someone ignored his text messages. "Who didn't text you?" A fan wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room post. Someone else added that "it sounds crazy."

"Someone must have hurt your little feelings this morning," said another user. Another fan said, "How could I know unless I'm blowing them up?"

Bow Wow has yet to comment on speculation. However, he replied to a fan who tweeted: "We need Bow Wow on a Verzuz so we can give it its flowers." He replied, "I'm used to not getting them so … everything is fine."

Other fans chimed in and suggested some artists they'd like to see have a battle with Bow Wow. "What about you and [Romeo Miller] Vs. B2k? It may be the battle of the millennium, "one fan tweeted. Another wrote:" Bow vs YOU. Go get your skates! "