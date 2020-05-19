Boston college football lands on explosive Ohio State transfer Jaelen Gill

%MINIFYHTMLe26672eda52e607e46e503becfe1c4b716%

Jeff Hafley has yet to coach a game for Boston College, but has already made his presence felt.

The latest win for Hafley and his team is the landing of Jaelen Gill, a dynamic Ohio State transfer who was once a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2018 and No. 2 player in Ohio. Tuesday Gill announced its decision to join the Eagles and play for Hafley, who recently trained for Ohio State before earning his first role as head coach.

Gill, who was initially recruited for powerful perennials like USC, Michigan, and Oklahoma, was a top 50 consensus prospect who was leaving high school before choosing Ohio State. It can contribute to both wide receiver and runner, and its versatility allows for some creativity and ingenuity on the part of the coaching staff.

He walked to the red to start his college career, switched from running back to wide receiver and was buried on the H-back depth chart in 2019. Last year with Ohio State, Gill finished with six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Gill announced in late April he would transfer him, and a few weeks later he shared his fate. The move is particularly significant because it shows once again that Hafley's name and reputation influence more than just the defensive side of the ball.

While nothing is official yet, reports indicate red-shirt sophomore Gill will be out for one year and will have two years of eligibility left. Time will tell how the offense unfolds, but the possible 1-2 combo of Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec and Gill has a chance to give Boston College significant firepower in the passing game in the future.