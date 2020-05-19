Border restrictions could hinder NHL return – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML9d7b0050c6b37eba4371465d856299a114%

The NHL is still more than a week away from determining a return-to-game format, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

And what that plan looks like could be further complicated if the United States and Canada extend border restrictions on non-essential travel until July, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

The person spoke after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the border restrictions will remain in effect until June 21. This is the second time that the restrictions have been extended since they were implemented on March 18 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

"I am hopeful that today's announcement will not have a material impact on our discussions and timeline for replay," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email.

Although the NHL left open the possibility of having training camps open in early August, it was unclear what effect more border restrictions would have on a league with seven of its 31 Canadian-based teams.

There's also an issue of how travel restrictions will affect players, many of whom have returned home out of season, including 17% of players currently self-isolating abroad.

In a separate development, the NHLPA executive board voted to defer final payment of players' regular-season wages until the end of May. Players owed their final checks on April 15, before voting to defer those payments by one month.

The decision provides temporary relief to the NHL bottom line, opening up the possibility for players to give up some or all of their final controls. Players may lose all or part of what is owed to them under the collective bargaining agreement.

Players and owners divide hockey-related earnings on a 50-50 basis, with a percentage of the players' wages placed in a guarantee fund. Owners can raise funds from the fund if their stake falls below 50%, which is expected to happen this season.

The owners viewed the players' prior decision to defer payment as a sign of good faith. Daly declined to comment on the latest postponement, saying it is a decision that is left entirely to the players.

The NHL paused its season on March 12, with Commissioner Gary Bettman adamant that the league intends to award the Stanley Cup, even means extending the playoffs through September.

The decision on when and how to resume the season rests with a committee made up of representatives from the NHL and the NHL Players Association.

Discussion topics include whether it is feasible to end all or part of the regular season or go straight to the playoffs. The season was postponed with 189 games remaining and the teams had played an uneven number of games.

Among the options discussed is an expanded playoff format, with up to 24 teams, and the likelihood that team groups will meet and play in a select number of central cities around the continent and without the presence of fans.

There is no set deadline for when to resume play before the NHL considers canceling the season. The games could be played in October with the potential opening of the 2020-21 season in December or January.

New Jersey Devils defender Connor Carrick said both sides are trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

"It is going to be an interesting solution, and I think it embraces the novelty," Carrick said.

One concern is how a possible nine-month layoff would affect players on non-playoff teams.

On Monday, veteran Devils goalkeeper Cory Schneider said an increasing number of players are concerned that the NHL is announcing a deadline to return to play.

"I think that is everyone's concern at the moment," said Schneider, the team's union representative. "Many guys ask if there is a deadline,quot; What is the date that it is too late, so you can look like a season or a tiebreaker? "

