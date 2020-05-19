Blood tests may help predict severe coronavirus syndrome in children – BGR

Doctors in the UK have observed five blood test parameters that can be used as markers for severe COVID-19 syndrome that affects some children.

A combination of toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, the syndrome can be fatal for some children infected with the new coronavirus.

Blood tests can serve as a warning of complications, and a current study in Europe will now monitor the condition.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The new coronavirus mainly affects adults. Older patients and people with pre-existing conditions are at the highest risk of developing life-threatening complications. Children are more likely to have a mild version of the disease, but some of them are at risk of developing a dangerous, life-threatening syndrome.

Doctors in the United Kingdom issued a warning about the new condition COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and then it was observed in other countries, including the United States. Some children died from these unexpected complications of COVID-19 in Britain and New York as the number of cases continued to rise. But UK doctors believe they have discovered a way to predict whether children will get COVID-19 syndrome or not.

Hundreds of cases have been reported worldwide so far, The Guardian reports. Doctors suspect that the immune system may be overreacting to the virus sometimes weeks after the initial infection.

The syndrome includes symptoms such as persistent fever, rashes, abdominal pain, and cold hands and feet. Doctors describe it as toxic shock mixed with Kawasaki disease. The most serious complications of this pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome include inflammation of the heart's blood vessels, which can lead to fatal coronary aneurysms.

Researchers at Imperial College London looked at the results of blood tests on some of the sickest children and found that they had high levels of five blood compounds: ferritin, C-reactive protein (CRP), troponin, BNP, and D-dimers.

The first two are markers of inflammation, while the other three may be related to heart damage and blood clotting. The latter is a phenomenon observed in adult patients and is responsible for strokes and heart attacks, two of the most unusual symptoms of COVID-19. According to a recent study, blood clotting in adults can also cause complications.

%MINIFYHTMLda034f94ce5fce5eec05b30a9689ae7317%

"We know that these markers are present in very sick patients and at lower levels in some patients with normal Kawasaki disease," said imperial professor of pediatrics and international child health Michael Levin. The Guardian.

The doctor added that the five markers can help doctors decide whether children are progressing to heart failure or not. In this way, they can determine which children should be transferred from district hospitals to specialized centers and then to intensive care units.

England's medical director Professor Chris Whitty allowed the researchers to include the children in a European study called Diamonds that studies inflammatory disorders. Doctors will collect blood samples from children for research and see what markers can help predict the severity of the disease and understand genetics.

Doctors will also use an international database to aggregate anonymous information about children, including the results of blood tests and the treatments given, so that others can discover which therapies are effective.

A boy with a face mask in Nepal, Kathmandu. Image Source: NARENDRA SHRESTHA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock