Big leak reveals the release date and price of Apple AR glasses – BGR

Apple's AR glasses are allegedly called Apple Glass, a leak has revealed, and the product will be unveiled during the iPhone 12 launch event.

The coronavirus health crisis could force Apple to postpone the disclosure for the first quarter of next year.

Apple Glass will cost $ 499 without a prescription for the lenses, and could be available by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Apple has been working on its augmented reality (AR) glasses for some years, which we know thanks to a large number of rumors that were indirectly confirmed by the patent documentation that describes the technologies that could be used in said product. AR has been a core iOS feature for years, one that Apple is looking to improve in the very near future. The new iPad Pro comes with a LiDAR camera that can be used for AR applications, and iPhone 12 Pro models are also expected to have the same functionality.

AR glasses could someday replace the iPhone, or at least reduce user interaction with the device in their pocket. To get there, though, we'll need AR glasses that use the iPhone to display information. And that future could be closer than we thought, according to a reliable Apple filter. Also, Apple Glass will cost $ 499, not including prescription lenses, which is much cheaper than we would have imagined.

If you've been following tech news closely, then you probably know Jon Prosser. He is one of the YouTubers behind Front Page Tech and it has become one of the most reliable filters. Prosser shared the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S20 before the phones were announced, and provided the first Pixel 5 renders (although they haven't been confirmed yet). But Prosser surprised the world with a series of precise Apple leaks. He detailed Apple's plans in the early months of the new coronavirus pandemic, which culminated in big revelations about the iPhone SE and iPhone 12.

A few weeks ago, Prosser teased that he had access to information about Apple's AR glasses, saying he would share more in the near future, and Prosser just released a massive report on the device.

Prosser did not show us the actual device, but said that Apple Glass will look like a normal pair of glasses, showing the user the information generated on the iPhone. At the moment, the glasses don't work with umbrellas, according to the report, but future versions will likely do so.

The current Apple Glass prototype is made of plastic, and the device can be recharged wirelessly in a single holder. The final design could be different, the filter said, but they will still look like glasses rather than "intimidating technology,quot; that would not look natural on your face.

The glasses will feature a LiDAR camera, and Apple engineers will use the LiDAR data from the iPad and iPhone to refine Apple Glass technology.

The Apple Glass user interface is called Starboard, something Prosser revealed a few weeks ago during a podcast. The user will be able to control Apple Glass through gestures on the device and in front of it. The iPhone will process the data that will be projected onto Glass, as the portable device will closely resemble the original Apple Watch when it comes to apps. AR glasses will also be able to read special QR codes made by Apple. Interestingly, a leak earlier this week revealed custom Apple QR codes that should arrive with iOS 14 this fall.

Apple reportedly wanted to announce AR glasses as "one more thing,quot; during this year's iPhone 12 event, but the COVID-19 health crisis could delay that announcement to the first quarter of 2021. Prosser said there is even talk of delaying the iPhone 12 launch event for October. This type of ad would benefit from a real audience, but it is unknown if that will be possible in the fall. Regardless of when the Apple Glass announcement arrives, the actual product won't be available in stores until several months later, probably in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Apple AR glasses concept. Image source: Martin Hajek